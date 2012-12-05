These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Pensioners with high incomes will be one of the primary
targets of Wednesday's budget with an estimated 500 million euro
in new taxes and cuts earmarked for the group
- Police believe the shooting dead of veteran criminal Eamon
Kelly represents the latest event in an increasingly violent
feud between the Real IRA and some of the state's largest
criminal gangs
- The agency advising the government on the sale of various
assets has tendered for an adviser in relation to the state's 25
percent shareholding in Aer Lingus
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Labour Party backbencher Michael McNamara is the latest
coalition member of parliament at risk of quitting and the party
hierarchy is worried about losing more deputies over the budget
- Thousands of anti-abortion campaigners held a vigil
outside the Irish parliament on Tuesday night urging the
government not to introduce abortion under any circumstances
- A police inspector has been appointed to investigate an
assault complaint lodged by a photographer against West Ham
footballer Andy Carroll
