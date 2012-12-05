These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Pensioners with high incomes will be one of the primary targets of Wednesday's budget with an estimated 500 million euro in new taxes and cuts earmarked for the group

- Police believe the shooting dead of veteran criminal Eamon Kelly represents the latest event in an increasingly violent feud between the Real IRA and some of the state's largest criminal gangs

- The agency advising the government on the sale of various assets has tendered for an adviser in relation to the state's 25 percent shareholding in Aer Lingus

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Labour Party backbencher Michael McNamara is the latest coalition member of parliament at risk of quitting and the party hierarchy is worried about losing more deputies over the budget

- Thousands of anti-abortion campaigners held a vigil outside the Irish parliament on Tuesday night urging the government not to introduce abortion under any circumstances

- A police inspector has been appointed to investigate an assault complaint lodged by a photographer against West Ham footballer Andy Carroll

