THE IRISH TIMES

- Labour has suffered a serious blow with the defection of party Chairman Colm Keaveney, who voted against the government's more contentious budget measures

- The turnaround in the Irish economy will be one of the best investments of the decade, according to Michael Hasenstab, the U.S bond trader whose funds hold one in 10 of Ireland's bonds

- Germany is moving closer to giving a public signal of support for Ireland's debt relief campaign, with support for a special agreement for Ireland slowly gaining traction

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny warned last night that it "may well be 2014" before agreements reached in Brussels on Thursday translates into a tangible deal on the Irish banks

- A devastated mother who lost a second daughter to suicide has spoken of the tragic loss of the "lights of our lives".

- Ryanair has appointed a former top civil servant at the Department of Transport as one of its first women board members.

