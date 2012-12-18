These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The Cabinet will announce today that a combination of legislation and regulations will be required to comply with the Supreme Court decision on abortion in the X case.

- The former Anglo Irish Bank is suing its former auditors Ernst Young for more than 50 million euros damages over losses allegedly resulting from the firm's "repeated failure" to uncover alleged "highly unusual and improper" loan transactions, known as "bed and breakfast" transactions, of former Anglo chairman Seán FitzPatrick

- The Israeli embassy in Dublin has apologised for a post on its Facebook page which said if Mary and Jesus were alive today they would "probably end up being lynched in Bethlehem by hostile Palestinians".

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Irish police have foiled a plot by dissident terrorists to murder a British soldier as he spent the Christmas season in Limerick with his family.

- Bank of Ireland says it has hit its lending target for small business, and will exceed its government-mandated objective for the year.

- IBRC, the former Anglo Irish Bank, is set to face off against two junior bondholders in separate legal battles in the New Year

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .