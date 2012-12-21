These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Bank of Ireland is offering mortgage restructuring options to 400-500 customers per week, a parliamentary committee was told on Thursday by one of the bank's public interest directors.

- A motorist who was caught driving at 155 km per hour in a 100 km per hour zone and had his speeding ticket quashed was later involved in a crash in which another driver died, according to data released by four members of parliament on Thursday.

- Billionaire US businessman John Malone has emerged as the mystery buyer of Humewood Castle in Co Wicklow, paying 7.2 million euros

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The taxman will have the power to take money out of the bank accounts of people who do not pay the new property tax, Revenue has confirmed.

- Police are to probe threats against Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, warning him to be careful while "out on the streets" because of his views on abortion

- Distribution group DCC is spending 71.2 million euros to buy a UK maker of generic pharmaceuticals with a manufacturing site in Ireland.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .