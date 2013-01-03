DUBLIN Jan 3 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

* Mental health services for young people are coming under increasing strain, the State official in charge has warned, with figures showing more than 2,000 children and adolescents on waiting lists for appointments.

* A 42-year-old Irishman has died on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Ian McKeever was well known for his charity work, adventuring and mountaineering.

* Politicians and sports personalities who receive tax breaks for their autobiographies are undermining the credibility of the artist's exemption scheme, the Arts Council has claimed.IRISH INDEPENDENT

* Crime bosses who are believed to have ordered the murder of Real IRA faction leader Alan Ryan are now being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

* Record-breaking mountain climber and adventurer Ian McKeever was tragically killed on Africa's highest mountain after being struck by lightning.

* Junior Minister Michael Ring has been warned that he is going to "murder his future grandchildren" if he supports the government's forthcoming abortion legislation.

IRISH EXAMINER

* Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte has warned his Fine Gael cabinet colleagues he will fight attempts by them to bring in privacy laws.