THE IRISH TIMES

- Medical cards are to be removed from 40,000 people and more drugs are to be delisted from the medical card scheme under further swingeing cuts to the health service to take place this year

- Australian group Pepper Asset Servicing, which last year bought GE Capital's Irish sub-prime mortgage book, is to manage 380 million euros of distressed Irish property loans formerly owned by Lloyds

- The European Union's tax commissioner, Algiras Semeta, has told an Irish parliamentary committee that the "day of isolated tax policy" in Europe is over

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The woman at the centre of a landmark right to die action has been given hope that there will be no criminal prosecution if her partner helps her end her life

- Fine Gael has joined the Labour Party in hitting a significant slump in support since the general election, with its support falling seven percentage points to 29 percent, a new poll shows

- The future of the Irish Daily Star has been secured after it was revealed that Independent News and Media will take full executive control of the newspaper

