These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Medical cards are to be removed from 40,000 people and
more drugs are to be delisted from the medical card scheme under
further swingeing cuts to the health service to take place this
year
- Australian group Pepper Asset Servicing, which last year
bought GE Capital's Irish sub-prime mortgage book, is to manage
380 million euros of distressed Irish property loans formerly
owned by Lloyds
- The European Union's tax commissioner, Algiras Semeta, has
told an Irish parliamentary committee that the "day of isolated
tax policy" in Europe is over
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The woman at the centre of a landmark right to die action
has been given hope that there will be no criminal prosecution
if her partner helps her end her life
- Fine Gael has joined the Labour Party in hitting a
significant slump in support since the general election, with
its support falling seven percentage points to 29 percent, a new
poll shows
- The future of the Irish Daily Star has been secured after
it was revealed that Independent News and Media will
take full executive control of the newspaper
