THE IRISH TIMES

- The chief of the euro zone finance ministers has questioned whether the ESM bailout fund will ever be used to rescue banks directly, casting fresh doubt over the Irish government's demands for more debt relief in Europe

- A High Court judge has ruled that the rent payable by Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street, Dublin, to its landlord must be allowed to fall in line with the current market rate

- The European Commission is to establish a special taskforce for Cyprus to stimulate new areas of economic activity in the country as concerns grow about the impact of the bailout on the Cypriot economy

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government is considering using private debt collectors to recover social welfare fraud and overpayments, court fines and unpaid hospital bills

- Controversial businessman Sean Quinn Jnr was pulled off a train over the weekend after being accused of drunkenly abusing other passengers

- International oil majors are among the firms now conducting due diligence with a view to buying Irish exploration firm Fastnet's assets in the Celtic Sea, between Wexford and the British coast

IRISH EXAMINER

