THE IRISH TIMES
- The chief of the euro zone finance ministers has
questioned whether the ESM bailout fund will ever be used to
rescue banks directly, casting fresh doubt over the Irish
government's demands for more debt relief in Europe
- A High Court judge has ruled that the rent payable by
Bewley's cafe on Grafton Street, Dublin, to its landlord must be
allowed to fall in line with the current market rate
- The European Commission is to establish a special
taskforce for Cyprus to stimulate new areas of economic activity
in the country as concerns grow about the impact of the bailout
on the Cypriot economy
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The government is considering using private debt
collectors to recover social welfare fraud and overpayments,
court fines and unpaid hospital bills
- Controversial businessman Sean Quinn Jnr was pulled off a
train over the weekend after being accused of drunkenly abusing
other passengers
- International oil majors are among the firms now
conducting due diligence with a view to buying Irish exploration
firm Fastnet's assets in the Celtic Sea, between
Wexford and the British coast
IRISH EXAMINER
- The son of bankrupt billionaire Sean Quinn was removed
from a train for being drunk and abusive
