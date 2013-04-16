These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The row between the government and the judiciary escalated last night when judges expressed concern that their independence was being eroded and that lines of contact with the executive had collapsed

- A bill to legalise abortion in certain circumstances, including the risk of suicide, is included in the programme of legislation the government intends to publish between now and the summer

- Senior figures in government and the trade union movement believed the proposed new Croke Park agreement could be carried by as small a margin as 51:49 percent when the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions meets to consider ratification of the deal on Wednesday

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Serious fears are growing for the Croke Park II deal as a ballot of members of the country's largest union hangs in the balance

- Ulster Bank is in a race against time to have developer Sean Dunne named a bankrupt in Ireland

- Employers providing defined-benefit pensions have been told they would serve their staff best by closing the schemes down

