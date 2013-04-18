These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Allied Irish Banks is planning to reduce its cost base by 350 million euros ($456 million) annually over the next two years, the Irish Times has learned

- The government is likely to come under increased pressure to legislate on abortion after the Savita Halappanavar inquest heard expert evidence that she would probably be alive if she had received a termination

- Banks have been using 17-year old legislation to unilaterally impose increased charges on customers without having to seek approval from the Central Bank, a parliamentary committee has heard

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government is going to focus on unions that rejected the Croke Park II Agreement - but usually accept pay deals- in assessing whether a second round of talks would deliver a Yes vote.

- A report commissioned by Ireland's social protection minister recommends that most of the 1 million workers with no pensions should be signed up for a private scheme and given no option to leave it.

- Attempts to broker a deal between banks and credit unions on who should take a hit when a mortgage is not being paid are on the point of collapse

IRISH EXAMINER

- Working parents in mortgage distress will still have their childcare arrangements dictated by banks despite some last minute tweaking of the personal insolvency guidelines

- Bord Gais will issue an information memorandum to potential bidders for its retail division, Bord Gais Energy, by the end of this month, with the sale of the unit expected to be completed later this year

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .