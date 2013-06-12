These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government scheduled a special Cabinet meeting this morning to settle the abortion legislation amid intensive efforts last night to agree a text acceptable to both coalition partners, Fine Gael and Labour

- Nearly 8 billion euros ($10.6 billion) worth of loans held by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation on properties in the United Kingdom are to be put on the market in late October, though markets doubt they can be sold

- Hilco Capital is buying DVD rental chain Xtravision out of receivership, giving the UK-based restructuring specialist a second high-profile presence in Irish retailing

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ulster Bank has launched an offer to buy back bonds secured on pools of its First Active Home Loans at prices rating to as little as 45 cents in the euro

- Bust developer Sean Dunne will come face to face with his creditors for the first time in the United States next Wednesday

- Credit unions have been warned that many of the loans they have given to those who are now in trouble with their mortgages will not get repaid

