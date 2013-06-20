These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government decision to shelve plans to sell harvesting rights controlled by semi-state forestry company Coillte has been welcomed by campaigners

- The Minister for Justice Alan Shatter is set to sign off on regulation surrounding personal insolvency practitioners in the coming days, clearing the way for thousands of people to tackle insurmountable personal debt

- The official administering the U.S. bankruptcy of developer Sean Dunne on Wednesday expressed incredulity at Mr Dunne's claim that, since the transfer of assets to his wife, he was not "au fait" with her investments

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan has signaled that there could be an easier budget -- but squabbling within the coalition over who should benefit intensified last night

- Aer Lingus passengers face the threat of chaos over the August bank holiday weekend after pilots at the airline voted overwhelmingly for industrial action, the Irish Independent has learned

- Irish unemployment would be over 24 percent if "discouraged" workers and those forced to work part time were taken into account, the International Monetary Fund has said

