These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said he understood the rage and anger of so many people who had been affected by the banking collapse in the wake of the release of private telephone conversations between executives at the bank

- The crucial vote on the second stage of the government's abortion legislation will take place at lunchtime on Friday after three days of debate in parliament

- Ireland's low tax revenue compared to peer countries is accounted for by relatively low levels of tax paid by those at the lower end of the lower spectrum, according to a study published by the Economic and Social Research Institute think tank

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Anglo Irish Bank boss David Drumm laughed about "abusing" the state bank guarantee and warned his executives not to be caught abusing it, the Anglo tapes reveal

- Senior executives at Anglo Irish Bank described the prospect of the bank being nationalised as "fantastic" -- so that they could keep their jobs and become civil servants

- State-rescued Allied Irish Banks is to hit consumers and businesses with higher charges in a move that will see some of its fees double

IRISH EXAMINER

- Pressure is growing for an inquiry into the banking collapse amid outcry over revelations that executives at Anglo Irish Bank lied about the scale of the crisis at the bank at a critical time when then government was deciding how to intervene

