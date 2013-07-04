These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The National Asset Management Agency is preparing to have a maximum of 23.8 billion euros in loans transferred to it by the special liquidators of Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

- About 330 million euros in pay and non-pay efficiency savings across the public service were generated in the nine months to the end of last year under the Croke Park agreement, according to a new official report.

- Praveen Halappanavar is to issue medical negligence proceedings in the High Court against Galway University Hospital over the death of his wife, Savita, who was refused an abortion though she was miscarrying.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny is expected to offer the state authorities investigating Anglo Irish Bank any extra resources they need to pursue prosecutions.

- Governing party Fine Gael is ruthlessly making plans to replace the abortion law rebels on the party ticket at the next general election, and win back their seats.

- Ryanair pilots are squaring up to the company in a fresh effort to force the carrier to engage with a new representative group.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Another major strike is in the offing after Dublin Bus staff rejected a cost-saving plan put forward by the company.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .