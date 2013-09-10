These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A senior executive at Anglo Irish Bank at the time of the lender's collapse, CFO Matt Moran, has been granted immunity from prosecution arising from the criminal investigations into the bank

- Trinity College Dublin is one of only two Irish institutions to show a rise in the QS World University Rankings, with the rest of the sector in "free fall"

- Allied Irish Banks is facing possible industrial action following the collapse of talks to resolve a row over a bonus payments at its EBS subsidiary

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A dramatic increase in the pupil-teacher ratio from one teacher for every 28 children to one for every 30 is on the cards for next month's budget

- The state reached a break-even points on its 4.7 billion euro bailout of Bank of Ireland for the first time on Monday as the bank's shares hit 23 cents

- The state will be faced with a huge surge in the cost of looking after asylum seekers if it loses a test case in the courts against the current direct provision system

IRISH EXAMINER

- Deputy prime minister Eamon Gilmore has launched an unprecedented attack on the troika, accusing its "austerity hawks" of treating Ireland like an "economic experiment"

- Close to 13,000 prostate cancer tests carried out on patients who attended Mayo General Hospital must be reviewed after it emerged the test kits were faulty

