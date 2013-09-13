These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland is likely to face tough questions about its corporate tax regime when EU finance ministers gather on Friday in Vilnius following confirmation that the European Commission has begun a preliminary inquiry into the country's tax practices

- Families of victims of the Omagh bombing are to seek a judicial review to try to compel the Northern Secretary Theresa Villiers to overturn her decision rejecting calls for a public cross-border inquiry into the attack

- The settlement of a libel action brought by Ryanair vindicates its standing as one of the safest airlines in Europe, chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Private tenants have seen rents fall around the country -- except in Dublin where demand for apartments has seen them jump by more than 5 percent

- Quarterly revenues for the Irish telecoms industry have fallen by almost 5 percent in the last year while mobile operators' customer revenues have fallen by 7 percent, according to new figures by the communications regulator

- Aer Lingus remains in ongoing merger talks with another airline, chief executive Christoph Mueller has told an Austrian aviation journal

IRISH EXAMINER

- A school principal is supporting a move by publicans to encourage parents to bring their older teenage children to the pub to show them how to drink responsibly

