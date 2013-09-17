These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The Police Service of Northern Ireland has made more than 30 arrests and charged a number of people in connection with a major investigation of alleged sex abuse of vulnerable young people, most of whom are living in care homes in Northern Ireland

- Three major British pub chains are now scouring the Dublin market for acquisitions: JD Wetherspoon, Greene King and a third unnamed major chain

- The sale of the state's lottery licence is unlikely to net the exchequer anything like the 400 million-500 million euros originally forecast, a senior gaming analyst said

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Enda Kenny is pushing back against demands by coalition partner Labour for a smaller package of spending cuts and tax hikes, with the figure expected to fall around the 2.8 billion euro mark

- Only 50 percent of those between the ages of 30 and 45 have started saving for their retirement

- A headland on the west coast of Ireland has been named by Lonely Planet as one of the best surfing spots in the world

IRISH EXAMINER

- The coalition's efforts to abolish the senate faces an embarrassing setback after Fine Gael's senate leader said he opposed the campaign and insisted the upper house should be retained

