THE IRISH TIMES
- There are fears that Ireland's medical devices industry
could be under threat from new EU legislation that aims to
tighten up regulatory control of the European medical devices
industry
- Twitter is expanding its Dublin office with staff number
is to grow to about 200 by the end of next year
- Ireland will become a balmier place as a result of climate
change but the summertime benefits will come at a cost with
warmer drier summers followed by wetter autumns and winters with
floods an almost certainty
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Eircom launched a 4G mobile network in Ireland yesterday
as rival Vodafone secured a European loan to fund its
Irish 4G rollout
- NAMA is looking at selling off the 10,000-strong stock of
apartments the agency has finished and rented out over the past
four years, one of its most senior executives said
- Finance Minister Michael Noonan has ruled out introducing
a minimum effective corporate tax rate
IRISH EXAMINER
-Doubts have been cast on the ability of the special
liquidators of IBRC to offload its 22 billion Euro nominal value
loanbook by the end of this year.
- The ECB would like the Government to phase out loss-making
tracker mortgages over a five-year period in an effort to return
the banks to profitability but the proposal is not being
considered by the Government
