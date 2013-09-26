These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- There are fears that Ireland's medical devices industry could be under threat from new EU legislation that aims to tighten up regulatory control of the European medical devices industry

- Twitter is expanding its Dublin office with staff number is to grow to about 200 by the end of next year

- Ireland will become a balmier place as a result of climate change but the summertime benefits will come at a cost with warmer drier summers followed by wetter autumns and winters with floods an almost certainty

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Eircom launched a 4G mobile network in Ireland yesterday as rival Vodafone secured a European loan to fund its Irish 4G rollout

- NAMA is looking at selling off the 10,000-strong stock of apartments the agency has finished and rented out over the past four years, one of its most senior executives said

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan has ruled out introducing a minimum effective corporate tax rate

IRISH EXAMINER

-Doubts have been cast on the ability of the special liquidators of IBRC to offload its 22 billion Euro nominal value loanbook by the end of this year.

- The ECB would like the Government to phase out loss-making tracker mortgages over a five-year period in an effort to return the banks to profitability but the proposal is not being considered by the Government

