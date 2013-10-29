These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland may choose to exit its bailout programme without the support of a precautionary credit line, the Minister for Finance said yesterday following a meeting with the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

- Three former executives at the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation are to take legal proceedings against their former employer for payment of their notice entitlements.

- Accountancy and consultancy firm KPMG is to create 330 new jobs. The firm is looking to fill roles in the areas of audit, tax and advisory and plans to make the appointments through 2014.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Aer Lingus's regional division is to add 100,000 seats for the winter, under plans revealed yesterday.

- Irish property investment fund Green REIT is to spend almost 180 million euros on a host of commercial properties here.

- Transport Minister Leo Varadkar is calling on one of his cabinet colleagues to change the law to reduce the 3.5 million euro rates increase for Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Irish business people consider their national identity an important factor in doing business.

