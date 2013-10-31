These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Jobless figures to be released today will show the total
number of people on the Live Register has dropped below 400,000
for the first time in more than four years
- The government formally raised concerns with the United
States over covert surveillance by its National Security Agency
in Ireland and in the EU earlier this summer
- Key information on almost 25,000 commercial leases is
being made public today for the first time with the opening of
an online database that tracks all rental agreements made since
the start of 2010.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- More than 1.5 million people face having their water
supply cut off for up to 13 hours from today because of serious
problems at the country's biggest treatment plant
- The use of proceeds of the sale of state assets is back on
the table in negotiations on the exit from the bailout
- Aer Lingus is aiming to sell new IT services to
other airlines, while chief executive Christoph Mueller will
visit Etihad's home base of Abu Dhabi on Friday to take stock of
what has been a productive relationship between the airlines
IRISH EXAMINER
- The Beijing-based Kang family has added the 6 million euro
Kingsey Hotel to their summer purchase of the 500-acre Fota
estate in east Cork
