These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Jobless figures to be released today will show the total number of people on the Live Register has dropped below 400,000 for the first time in more than four years

- The government formally raised concerns with the United States over covert surveillance by its National Security Agency in Ireland and in the EU earlier this summer

- Key information on almost 25,000 commercial leases is being made public today for the first time with the opening of an online database that tracks all rental agreements made since the start of 2010.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- More than 1.5 million people face having their water supply cut off for up to 13 hours from today because of serious problems at the country's biggest treatment plant

- The use of proceeds of the sale of state assets is back on the table in negotiations on the exit from the bailout

- Aer Lingus is aiming to sell new IT services to other airlines, while chief executive Christoph Mueller will visit Etihad's home base of Abu Dhabi on Friday to take stock of what has been a productive relationship between the airlines

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Beijing-based Kang family has added the 6 million euro Kingsey Hotel to their summer purchase of the 500-acre Fota estate in east Cork

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .