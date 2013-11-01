These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The Irish banking sector faces further turmoil as it
emerged last night that Royal Bank of Scotland, owner of Ulster
Bank, is planning to put much of its Irish business into an
internally managed "bad" bank
- Three-quarters of mortgages over three months in arrears
at Ireland's six main lenders have yet to be restructured,
figures from the department of finance show
- Ireland's minister for foreign affairs has condemned the
United States for eavesdropping on the telephone conversations
of European leaders
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Fears are growing that Ireland could see banking fees and
charges rise in a return to an uncompetitive duopoly after
Danish lender Danske Bank became the second institution in a
week to pull the plug on its Irish operations
- Struggling borrowers are agreeing to extend the length of
their mortgages in order to hold on to their homes -- even if
that means making repayments into their 70s
- Businesses have welcomed the launch of a commercial lease
price indexes, which should help them to secure fairer rents
IRISH EXAMINER
- The head of the European Commission's troika mission to
Ireland told government deputies the cost of pharmaceutical
drugs here cannot be justified and is at least three times more
expensive than Britain
.