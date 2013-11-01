These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The Irish banking sector faces further turmoil as it emerged last night that Royal Bank of Scotland, owner of Ulster Bank, is planning to put much of its Irish business into an internally managed "bad" bank

- Three-quarters of mortgages over three months in arrears at Ireland's six main lenders have yet to be restructured, figures from the department of finance show

- Ireland's minister for foreign affairs has condemned the United States for eavesdropping on the telephone conversations of European leaders

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Fears are growing that Ireland could see banking fees and charges rise in a return to an uncompetitive duopoly after Danish lender Danske Bank became the second institution in a week to pull the plug on its Irish operations

- Struggling borrowers are agreeing to extend the length of their mortgages in order to hold on to their homes -- even if that means making repayments into their 70s

- Businesses have welcomed the launch of a commercial lease price indexes, which should help them to secure fairer rents

IRISH EXAMINER

- The head of the European Commission's troika mission to Ireland told government deputies the cost of pharmaceutical drugs here cannot be justified and is at least three times more expensive than Britain

