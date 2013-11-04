These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Transport Minister Leo Varadkar has all but ruled out the any sale of the state's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, saying it is difficult to see the right conditions for such a sale occurring any time soon

- The Holy See on Sunday dismissed as "nonsense" weekend Irish media reports that Pope Francis might nominate two Irish women as cardinals

- Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams is again the subject of claims he was involved in the killing and sere burial of Jean McConville in 1972 in a new documentary

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- British Prime Minister David Cameron's aides have privately sounded out government officials about Prime Minister Enda Kenny's interest in taking up a top EU post

- The Dublin Airport Authority has offered a package to a number of Chinese and Russian airlines which are interested in opening year-round Dublin-Moscow and Dublin-China services

- The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has rejected an invitation to meet the EU-IMF troika during its latest review mission after walking out of a meeting in the summer

