THE IRISH TIMES

- Sources in Brussels now expect Ireland to exit the bailout without a backstop in place. Officials believe that if Ireland deploys a one-year credit line, it will confront the same issue of market confidence when that credit line expires in a year's time.

- The number of people taking out high-cost loans from licensed moneylenders has increased by 20 percent since 2007 to 360,000 borrowers, new figures from the Central Bank will reveal this week.

- Aer Lingus shareholders are unlikely to allow the airline to contribute more than 140 million euros to the cost of resolving the row over its pension deficit, according to chief executive Christoph Mueller.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has declared his support for gay marriage and promised to campaign for it in a referendum.

- After five years of declines, the Licensed Vintners Association says that Dublin pub sales are finally improving.

- Penneys owner Associated British Foods (ABF) will speed expansion of the Dublin-headquartered discount fashion chain across Europe as it continues to lure shoppers from Portugal to Germany.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Aer Lingus sold every single seat on its transatlantic routes over the summer as The Gathering boosted the number of visitors using the airline.

