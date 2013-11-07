These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Troika inspectors believe it will be open to the Government to wait until the new year to decide whether it should seek a post-bailout credit line.

- Lawyers for state-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, pleaded for protection from a U.S. bankruptcy court saying that the liquidated bank was a "very unique" case.

- Bank of Ireland said the "high level of investor demand" for a 3.5-year covered bond "strongly underlines" its ability to access funding from capital markets.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Sinn Fein is insisting its revelation that it has received Anglo Irish Bank tapes is not intended to deflect attention from mounting pressure on Gerry Adams. Pearse Doherty, the party's finance spokesman, told parliament he had passed the latest batch of tapes to police and the central bank.

- Families will pay 260 euros next year in bank charges alone as lenders turn the screw on their own customers.

- Mincon Group, a Shannon-based drill parts manufacturer whose products were used to reach the trapped Chilean miners in 2010, will float on the Irish Stock Exchange and AIM index in London.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Parliamentarians rejected calls to legalise cannabis, after Luke 'Ming' Flanagan's motion calling for the drug to be legalised was supported by just seven of his colleagues.

