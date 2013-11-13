These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

- Up to 1.5 million people are now known to have had personal information, including credit card details, telephone numbers and home addresses compromised by a major security breach at a Co. Clare based company

- Minister for Public Reform Brendan Howlin has strongly defended amendments to freedom of information legislation which will lead to increased fees

- The Central Bank of Ireland identified concerns about the operations of insurer RSA Ireland some three months before three senior executives at the company were suspended by its UK parent

- At least 376,000 people in Europe - at least 70,000 of whom are Irish - had credit and debit card details taken in the on-line attack which struck Clare-based travel firm Loyaltybuild last month

- Efforts to address an 800 million euro deficit in the pension scheme that serves staff at Aer Lingus and the Dublin Airport Authority have hit another hurdle after the Pensions Board queried a planned investment in credit default swaps

- Families are facing yet another rise in the cost of their health insurance - around 130 euros for the average family - thanks to a new hike imposed by Health Minister James Reilly

