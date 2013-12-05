These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The head of the euro zone's rescue fund, Klaus Regling,
says Ireland was "right" to exit its EU-IMF bailout programme
without a precautionary credit line
- Facebook Ireland, the Dublin based company that
forms a key part of its global corporate structure, grew its
turnover by 737 million euros last year to 1.78 billion, but
only generated an Irish corporation tax change of 1.9 million
euros
- Police Commissioner Martin Callinan has disputed a
parliamentary tribunal's assertion that a culture of prizing
loyalty over honesty prevails in the force to this day.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams came under intense pressure
to apologise last night after he claimed that two Northern
Ireland police officers had themselves to blame for their savage
1989 murders at the hands of the IRA
- High childcare costs are putting a quarter of parents off
returning to the workplace, with most low-income families
finding them impossible to pay
- Irish investment agency the IDA has admitted Ireland's
pharmaceutical industry is facing "turmoil" as cuts at Pfizer
add to mounting jobs losses across the sector
IRISH EXAMINER
- Despite recent economic turmoil, Ireland has been named as
the world's "Best Country for Business" by Forbes magazine
- The state could face civil lawsuits from the families of
the two murdered RUC officers following the damning Smithwick
Report, which found Irish police colluded with the IRA in their
brutal killings
