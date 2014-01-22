These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore has linked the
government's decision to reopen the Embassy to the Holy See to
the arrival of Pope Francis.
- Dermot Desmond, the billionaire financier and Independent
News & Media shareholder, is due to give evidence in
the coming weeks as part of an increasingly bitter federal
lawsuit he has taken against a commercial rival in the US over
allegations of racketeering, extortion, harassment and
defamation.
- American fast food chain Subway has announced plans to
increase its number of stores in Ireland by more than 180 over
the next six years to about 300, which it says will create 1,800
new jobs.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The controversy surrounding spending at Irish Water
deepened after it emerged that the Government went over budget
by almost 60 percent with a 16 million euro spend on planning
the new semi-state body.
- Investors are betting that Irish food group Greencore can
shrug off crimped consumer spending in the UK this year as
ratings agency Moody's predicts a squeeze on retailers' sales
and margins.
- The creditors of liquidated stockbroking firm Bloxham
could get 40 cent in the euro of what they are owed - rather
than 10 cent - if a company liquidator wins his legal challenge
to an Irish Stock Exchange decision to revoke its membership,
the High Court heard.
