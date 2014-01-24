These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Germany's central bank threw its weight behind Ireland's failed 2010 effort to burn bank bondholders at the outset of the crisis, according to Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann.

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has noted a positive interest at the World Economic Forum in Ireland's recovery from the "enormous shock" of its economic collapse.

- As payment firm Stripe readies for further European expansion, the company has announced a round of investment that values the company at $1.75 billion only three years after the service launched.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan says the government could try to sell Allied Irish Banks before the next election in 2016.

- Facebook chief Sheryl Sandberg lavished praise on Ireland and the prime minister in a significant vote of confidence for the country's economic recovery.

- The surge in Dublin property prices is to ease by a third or more this year as investment-led cash buyers peter out or turn their attention to other cities like Cork and Galway.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The car loans market has a new player after First Citizen Finance announced it will finance car purchases through motor dealerships across the country.

