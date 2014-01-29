These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- AIB has raised with the government the issue of bank bonuses being reinstated and the cap on pay for executives being lifted.

- Ulster Bank told staff yesterday that it plans to cut 110 jobs from its retail mortgage arrears unit in Ireland and relocate the roles to Edinburgh.

- A ban on flat fees for household waste collection and the introduction of compulsory pay-by-weight charges is being considered by government.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Young people who turn down offers through the controversial JobBridge scheme face cuts to their dole payments for the first time.

- More Irish businesses reported rising output in the final months of 2013 than at any point in the last six years, a new survey has found.

- Profits at Energia owner Viridian Energy more than tripled to 46 million euros in the 12 months to the end of last March, as revenue at the company rose 40 million euros to 927 million euros.

IRISH EXAMINER

- European Central Bank support is crucial to the viability of Permanent TSB's restructuring plan that is with the European Commission, according to sources.

