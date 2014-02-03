These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A senior IMF official has said the fund favoured a bail-in of senior bondholders during the Irish bailout, but the position was not supported by its EU partners.

- Mike Ashley, the billionaire owner of Newcastle United football club, flew into Dublin over the weekend as part of a last- ditch bid to prevent the proposed sale of the Elverys Sports retail chain to its management and other investors.

- Profits at international financial services firms grew in 2013 for the first time in six years, according to figures obtained from the Revenue Commissioners.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ulster Bank could cut as many as a thousand jobs from next month once its parent company has completed a review of its business.

- Ireland needs to at least treble its investment in research and development to compete in the world technology market war, former Intel chief executive Craig Barrett has warned.

- Billionaire investor Dermot Desmond has pulled off one of his most stunning stock market coups netting almost 180 million euros from the sale of his stake in listed online payments and money transfer group Optimal Payments.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Young people are risking their lives by taking part in a social media drinking game linked to two deaths over the weekend. The game "neknomination", a global phenomenon, is played on social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter

- Bonus payments may be needed to retain key personel at NAMA according to the state-run property agency's chairman Frank Daly

