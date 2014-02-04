These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government has pledged emergency funding to assist communities hit by flooding as latest forecasts indicate more bad weather may cause further damage over the next 24 hours.

- Architect Paul Clinton is understood to have joined the race to buy Flannery's on Camden Street, one of the best-known pubs in Dublin city, with a bid estimated by sources at up to 7 million euros.

- The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is pursuing businessman David Cullen at the Commercial Court, over alleged unlawful transfers of property.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Police have smashed a plan by the New IRA alliance to mount a major fundraising operation with fake 50 euro notes.

- Green REIT already has the financing in place to fund its planned purchase of NAMA's Central Park development, the company said.

- In the second pharmaceutical jobs announcement of 2014, Alexion Pharmaceutical has announced it is expanding into Athlone.

