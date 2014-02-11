These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- U.S. multinationals reported paying tax rates of 2.2 per
cent in Ireland during 2011, according to a new study by a
Trinity College Dublin academic
- Police Commissioner Martin Callinan has challenged the
Garda Ombudsman Commission's (Ireland's police watchdog) account
of suspected bugging incidents at its headquarters, and demanded
clarification.
- Businessman Sean Quinn has said the Financial Regulator
assured him in 2008 that Anglo Irish Bank was "strong and
well-capitalised".
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Vodafone has entered into exclusive negotiations
with electric utility ESB for the roll out of a new 400 million
euro fibre broadband network to 450,000 Irish homes and
businesses.
- Green Reit is close to buying more Dublin
properties as its bet on a resurgence in the capital's property
prices continues unabated.
- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has confirmed that he will take
part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in New York next month
despite calls from within his own party to boycott the event
