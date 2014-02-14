These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Procedures requiring Anglo Irish Bank loans of more than 25 million euros to be referred to a non-executive director appeared not to have been followed in the case of the "Maple 10", Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

- Duncan Bannatyne, the Scottish entrepreneur and star of BBC's Dragons' Den , has said he will withdraw a 111.5 million pound (135.7 million euros) offer to buy out his borrowings of 115 million pounds owed to the former Anglo Irish Bank if it is not accepted by its liquidator by close of business today.

- Northern Ireland's First Minister Peter Robinson has said he is "aware" of private equity interesting in acquiring the entire 4 billion euro northern loan portfolio of the National Asset Management Agency.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Counties are bracing for a St Valentine's Day gale as a sixth Atlantic storm strikes Ireland in the space of just six weeks.

- KBC Bank has doubled its Irish workforce since the crash and will hire 200 more staff here this year.

- A valuable tax break for squeezed middle-income families with children is being examined by the coalition ahead of the next budget.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Irish exploration firm Petroceltic International has all but concluded its planned secondary farm-out at its highly-rated Ain Tsila gas discovery in Algeria, with the country's government signing off on the deal.

