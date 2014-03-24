These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Four bids have been received by the National Asset Management Agency for loans with a face-value of 225 million euros associated with Brian O'Farrell, the north Dublin developer and auctioneer.

- The Dublin West byelection to fill the seat of former TD Patrick Nulty is likely to be held in the autumn, rather than on the day of the local elections, according to government sources.

- Staff across the public service could be in line to receive about 20 million euros collectively in back money under proposals being considered by the government.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Confidence among Irish investors in both the domestic and global economies has seen a marked increase over the last year, a new study shows.

- Paul Coulson's fast-growing glass bottle and tin can behemoth Ardagh is raising over 365 million euros in pre-IPO funding ahead of a planned flotation on US stock markets late next year.

- CRH may end its involvement with an Israeli company whose cement has been used to manufacture barriers for a widely condemned security wall that separates Israel from the Palestinian West Bank.

