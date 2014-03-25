These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- New rules aimed at preventing the type of aggressive tax avoidance schemes run by some of the largest multinational employers here will begin to be introduced in September, according to a draft report by the OECD.

- Brussels has stepped up its inquiry into alleged illegal sweeteners offered to multinationals by expanding the investigation to cover arrangements for holders of patents.

- Bank of Ireland has allowed rival KBC to promote its current account products to 350,000 personal customers under the terms of a restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission last year.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny told two of his warring ministers to meet, in a bid to pull the party together following the highly damaging police whistleblower controversy.

- A former senior executive at Anglo Irish Bank told police that the Irish financial regulator's office was in daily contact with the bank in the run-up to a deal in which 10 high-net-worth individuals received loans to buy shares in the now defunct lender.

- Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams will speak to Northern Ireland detectives investigating the murder of Belfast mother-of-10 Jean McConville, he said yesterday. Adams has vehemently rejected allegations in relation to the murder.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Police Commissioner Martin Callinan is to withdraw his controversial comments describing the actions of two whistle- blowers as "disgusting", following pressure from government ministers.

