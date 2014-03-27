These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Pressure on the coalition has eased after the apology in parliament by Minister for Justice Alan Shatter to the two Garda whistleblowers.

- Three out of four homegrown technology companies plan to hire more staff this year as they anticipate significant growth, a report due to be published today shows.

- Brehon Capital Partners, the Swiss co-owner of the Marker hotel in Dublin and the Powerscourt hotel in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, is preparing an offer for part of the Citywest hotel complex built by the late developer Jim Mansfield.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- More than 47,000 jobs would be created in the development of Ireland's wind energy sector by 2020 if the country can progress a multi-billion euro plan to export energy to the UK, a major report predicts.

- The Irish Dairy Board (IDB), which owns Kerrygold along with brands such as Dubliner cheese, has secured a five-year syndicated loan of 420 million euros to fund dairy businesses expanding overseas as milk quotas end in 2015.

- Inflation is worryingly low and the economy risks falling into a deflationary spiral if demand doesn't pick up as expected, Ernst & Young (EY) has warned.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group is weighing up the sale of over 400 million euros of Irish hotel assets.

