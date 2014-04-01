These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Recovery in the Dublin property market continues to gather momentum, according to property-listing websites Daft and MyHome.ie.

- The biggest group affected by the row over pensions at Aer Lingus and the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has warned current proposals aimed at solving the issue could lead some parties to take legal action.

- A controversial scheme that allows foreign executives working here pay less income tax is to be reviewed following its poor success rate. Only eight employees availed of the scheme in 2012.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The State has known for at least a decade about the existence of taped phone calls relating to the investigation into the death of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

- Plans for a directly-elected mayor of Dublin city and county have fallen at the first hurdle. A proposed vote of Dublin citizens on May 23 next, the same day as council and European elections, now looks certain to be scrapped.

- The sale of NAMA's Northern Ireland portfolio of loans and properties should not be rushed, Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers has said.

