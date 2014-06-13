These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The cost of renting a home rose more than 20 times faster than the average level of inflation over the last year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

- Cost-saving drives in the health service are expected to intensify in the weeks ahead as the Department of Health estimates that the HSE's financial deficit could hit 500 million euros by the end of the year if spending is left unchecked.

- The government has forced through changes in the senate to re-establish its majority in parliamentary committee of inquiry into the banking crisis, amid scenes of uproar and loud protests in the chamber.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Aer Lingus will hire 20 new cabin crew members and restore low-cost travel privileges to staff after it accepted a recommendation from the Labour court

- The amount of money put into private pension funds has hit a record high

- The new slimmed down semi-state company Shannon Develop ent is projected to make a profit this year after recording pre-tax losses of 41 million euros in 2012

