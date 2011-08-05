DUBLIN Aug 5These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Allied Irish Banks is to sell the bank's trust business in Jersey to the financial services group Capital for 12.5 million pounds (14.3 million euros) as part of the reduction in size of the almost fully nationalised bank.

- The recruitment of up to 1,400 health service posts - including frontline positions previously exempt from the recruitment moratorium - has been put on hold by the Health Service Executive.

- Results of the latest Eurobarometer public opinion survey for the European Commission found some 31 per cent of Irish people questioned in May believed the crisis had peaked. This was an increase of 10 percentage points on the previous such survey.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Irish banks are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the European Central Bank's surprise decision to begin lending money for six months -- doubling the time of its longest financing operation.

- Troubled telecoms firm Eircom last night refused to comment on reports it could seek an examinership if efforts to find an agreed solution to its debt crisis fail.

- The torch relay for the London 2012 Olympics will cross the border and come south to Dublin, the Olympic Council of Ireland said last night.

