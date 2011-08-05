DUBLIN Aug 5These are some of the leading
stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Allied Irish Banks is to sell the bank's trust
business in Jersey to the financial services group Capital for
12.5 million pounds (14.3 million euros) as part of the
reduction in size of the almost fully nationalised bank.
- The recruitment of up to 1,400 health service posts -
including frontline positions previously exempt from the
recruitment moratorium - has been put on hold by the Health
Service Executive.
- Results of the latest Eurobarometer public opinion survey
for the European Commission found some 31 per cent of Irish
people questioned in May believed the crisis had peaked. This
was an increase of 10 percentage points on the previous such
survey.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Irish banks are expected to be among the biggest
beneficiaries of the European Central Bank's surprise decision
to begin lending money for six months -- doubling the time of
its longest financing operation.
- Troubled telecoms firm Eircom last night refused to
comment on reports it could seek an examinership if efforts to
find an agreed solution to its debt crisis fail.
- The torch relay for the London 2012 Olympics will cross
the border and come south to Dublin, the Olympic Council of
Ireland said last night.
