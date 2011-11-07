DUBLIN Nov 7 These are some of the leading
stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
-Two senior ministers have raised expectations of
substantial reductions in interest on the 47 billion euro ($65
billion) bailout deal for Anglo Irish Bank.
- The Central Bank is seeking new powers to appoint
administrators to investment firms following the collapse of
Dublin company Custom House Capital which was found to have
deliberately misused 66 million euros of clients funds to
support faltering property investments.
- Paddy Power's chief operating officer Breon
Corcoran is to join rival UK company Betfair as chief
executive. An announcement is expected this week.
- Minister for Transport Leo Varadkar has given a strong
indication that the flagship public transport projects, Metro
North and Dart underground, will not get the green light from
Government.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
-Banking an announcement on AIB's 2,000 job losses
is now not expected to come until early next year once the
nationalised bank and its trade unions have sat down with a
"third party" to agree a package.
- The planned relaunch of Quinn Insurance as Liberty Direct
has been postponed after a delay in striking a deal with the
Quinn Group's lenders rendered the deadline unworkable.
- The Government will have to overcome three separate
hurdles to convince the bailout team to back its investment plan
to create up to 100,000 new jobs.
- The Central Bank is set to warn the government against
implementing proposals that could see tens of thousands of
bankrupts freed from their mortgage debt within three years.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)