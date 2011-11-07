DUBLIN Nov 7 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

-Two senior ministers have raised expectations of substantial reductions in interest on the 47 billion euro ($65 billion) bailout deal for Anglo Irish Bank.

- The Central Bank is seeking new powers to appoint administrators to investment firms following the collapse of Dublin company Custom House Capital which was found to have deliberately misused 66 million euros of clients funds to support faltering property investments.

- Paddy Power's chief operating officer Breon Corcoran is to join rival UK company Betfair as chief executive. An announcement is expected this week.

- Minister for Transport Leo Varadkar has given a strong indication that the flagship public transport projects, Metro North and Dart underground, will not get the green light from Government.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

-Banking an announcement on AIB's 2,000 job losses is now not expected to come until early next year once the nationalised bank and its trade unions have sat down with a "third party" to agree a package.

- The planned relaunch of Quinn Insurance as Liberty Direct has been postponed after a delay in striking a deal with the Quinn Group's lenders rendered the deadline unworkable.

- The Government will have to overcome three separate hurdles to convince the bailout team to back its investment plan to create up to 100,000 new jobs.

- The Central Bank is set to warn the government against implementing proposals that could see tens of thousands of bankrupts freed from their mortgage debt within three years.

