THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Transport Leo Varadkar said he wants to phase out subsidies for regional airports.

- Proposals for establishing a state-owned water company, Irish Water, are to be considered by a Cabinet sub-committee today.

- UK banking group Close Brothers is to target small businesses through a newly established corporate finance operation in Dublin.

- The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) successfully entered the international art market in New York last night when paintings seized from failed property developer Derek Quinlan went under the hammer at a Christie's auction in Manhattan's Rockefeller Plaza.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Industrial peace has broken out with the number of days lost to strikes dropping dramatically last year, with only one dispute in the three months to September.

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny faced a barrage of criticism from backbenchers over the closure of the Vatican embassy and the appointment of Kevin Cardiff to a plum EU post.

- Developer Ray Grehan has said that he and his brother Danny are not in a position to pay the 300 million euros ($408 million)they each owe NAMA.

- Irish banks will struggle to make a profit before 2013 and will remain reliant on support from monetary authorities and the State "for the foreseeable future", ratings agency Standard & Poor's said yesterday.

- The extradition of Ian Bailey to France now hangs in the balance with the Supreme Court set to hear potentially dramatic new material in the case today.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has ordered the Financial Regulator to report to the Government on the need for enhanced powers after Irish banks snubbed an appeal to pass on reduced interest rates to mortgage holders.

- More than 27,000 working families have been forced to claim emergency welfare payments as they are not earning enough to make ends meet.

