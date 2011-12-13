These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The nomination of department of finance secretary general
Kevin Cardiff to Ireland's seat on Europe's audit body appears
assured after the largest political groups in the European
Parliament resolved to back him in a vote today
- Ratings agency Moody's has predicted the Irish economy
will grow by just 1 percent next year, lower than the 1.3
percent forecast by the government
-Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore has insisted the
government is not "seeking to unpick" the Croke Park agreement
of public service pay and reform and says its terms can only be
changed by negotiation.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The owners of Irish telecom firm eircom are so worried
about a euro break-up that they want a 200 million euro ($264
million) cash-back guarantee before agreeing to put new money
into the business, sources told the newspaper
-Healthcare insurer Quinn admitted last night that the cost
of some of its policies would rise by up to 22 percent
- More than 500 million euros was set last year by migrant
workers based in Ireland to their home countries, according to
new data from the European Union's statistics office, with 416
milllion euros sent to other EU countries.
- NAMA has hinted once again that it may put a substantial
portion of its giant 30 billion euro loan book into a trust that
could list on the stock exchange.
- The government has ruled out completing Irish Life and
Permanent's recapitalisation by the end of the year, but expects
to make an injection of about 1 billion euros early next year
($1 = 0.7567 euros)