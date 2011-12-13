These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The nomination of department of finance secretary general Kevin Cardiff to Ireland's seat on Europe's audit body appears assured after the largest political groups in the European Parliament resolved to back him in a vote today

- Ratings agency Moody's has predicted the Irish economy will grow by just 1 percent next year, lower than the 1.3 percent forecast by the government

-Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore has insisted the government is not "seeking to unpick" the Croke Park agreement of public service pay and reform and says its terms can only be changed by negotiation.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The owners of Irish telecom firm eircom are so worried about a euro break-up that they want a 200 million euro ($264 million) cash-back guarantee before agreeing to put new money into the business, sources told the newspaper

-Healthcare insurer Quinn admitted last night that the cost of some of its policies would rise by up to 22 percent

- More than 500 million euros was set last year by migrant workers based in Ireland to their home countries, according to new data from the European Union's statistics office, with 416 milllion euros sent to other EU countries.

- NAMA has hinted once again that it may put a substantial portion of its giant 30 billion euro loan book into a trust that could list on the stock exchange.

- The government has ruled out completing Irish Life and Permanent's recapitalisation by the end of the year, but expects to make an injection of about 1 billion euros early next year

