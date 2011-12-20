These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland's NAMA has settled a legal dispute with property developer David Daly, removing an obstacle to the sale of a property on London's Bond Street for a reported 350 million euros to LVMH's Bernard Arnault.

- A federal judge has ordered Boston College to let him review the contents of an oral history proeject involving former IRA members so he can decide whether the American government can turn the records over to British authorities investigating the 1972 murder of Belfast mother of 10 Jean McConville.

- Multinational engineering group Balfour Beatty and local player CLG developments are poised to take up a 500 million euro ($650 million) contract with the state gas utility Bord Gais in the new year.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore on Monday backed off tying a deal on the country's crippling debt to a referendum on tough new budgetary rules, saying the two events needed to be kept separate

- U.S. R&B star Akon is being sued by an Irishman who claims he was injured when the singer jumped from the stage during a concert in Dublin and collided with him

- Nearly two out of five small firms are waiting more than three months to be paid by customers, a new survey has found

IRISH EXAMINER

- Nearly 7,000 people have been jailed for failing to pay fines up to the end of November, the highest number in recent years

