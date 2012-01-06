These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The central bank has warned the chief executives of Bank of Ireland, Irish Life & Permanent and EBS Building Society that they may be investigated as part of the regulator's new fitness and probity rules.

- Irish students should switch their focus from traditional careers such as medicine, law and teaching, to emerging industries such as technology and bio-science, which offer better job opportunities, the head of IDA Ireland has said.

- At least 5,500 km of lead-pipe water supplies will have to be removed by next year at a cost in the region of 500 million euros due to health concerns.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A tax clampdown will cut the pension income of more than 115,000 retired people by up to 8,800 euros a year.

- EU officials will have to work permanently with national governments on economic policy, the Irish woman who heads up the EU Commission said yesterday.

- Axa has taken the unprecedented step of quitting the Irish Insurance Federation causing ructions for its industry peers who will be left footing Axa's share of the lobby group's bill.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Tougher drink driving laws are leading to more suicides among older men who are already suffering isolation in rural areas, a coroner has claimed.

- Red-faced ministers were forced to promise worried householders their private data would be safe after the controversial homes tax got off to an embarrassing beginning.

