THE IRISH TIMES

- As the government set the date for the referendum on the EU fiscal stability treaty, a major international financial institute has said that a No vote would damage the country's ability to borrow

- Bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn and his nephew signed documents in Russian which neither could read and which assigned multimillion euro loans of Quinn firms to a Ukrainian man they had never met so as to keep them from Anglo Irish Bank, a court heard.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- EU economics chief Olli Rehn said on Tuesday that he would support a "readjustment" of the cost of promissory notes owed by the Irish government

- Homeowners who have a tracker mortgage will be able to move home and keep their valuable tracker rate in a new offering by Ulster Bank

IRISH EXAMINER

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has made a plea for people to pay a controversial new household tax, suggesting it was payback for his government's achievements

