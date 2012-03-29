These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- A nephew of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn has denied
being the "mastermind" of a strategy to put multimillion-euro
assets of the Quinn family beyond the reach of Anglo Irish Bank,
but agreed steps take were "wrong and unethical"
-Former state telecoms firm eircom is expected to petition
the High Court on Thursday to enter examinership to give effect
to a consensual restructuring of its debt load
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Allied Irish Banks, Ulster Bank, EBS and KBC have asked
the Central Bank to allow them to give homeowners in negative
equity fresh loans to buy new homes
-Irish Life has reignited plans to enter the health
insurance market and is considering a joint effort with former
Vivas boss Oliver Tattan
- The wind-down of the former Anglo Irish Bank is likely to
be extended to "more than 20 years" as a result of plans to move
30 billion euros of tracker mortgages from AIB and permanent tsb
into the collapsed institution
IRISH EXAMINER
- Two thirds of Irish households have yet to register for a
new controversial 100 euro household charge just days ahead of
the deadline
