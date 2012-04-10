These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for jobs Richard Bruton privately warned earlier this year that tax breaks aimed at luring multinational executives to Ireland were not generous enough

- Burglaries increased by as much as 40 percent in some parts of Ireland last year

- A report commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland into an investigative report on state broadcaster RTE that libelled a Catholic priest has heavily criticized the standards of journalism involved in the broadcast

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A price war has broken out amongst local pharmacies sparked by competition from supermarket giant Tesco

- A group representing more than 800 priests has branded the silencing by the Vatican of a Redemptorist cleric over his liberal views as "unwise"

- Smoking in a car when children are present may be banned if the government adopts new legislation

IRISH EXAMINER

- Removing Catholic Communion and Confirmation preparation from the school day and changes to laws that allow schools restrict places to children of their own faith have been recommended in a blue-print for the primary education system

- Former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern is no longer listed among the world leaders at a British agency specialising in public speakers. His listing was taken down in the last week in the wake of findings by a tribunal that said he failed to give a truthful account about the source of substantial sums of money he received.

