These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Ireland could hold back up to 50 percent of the proceeds
from the sale of state assets for domestic investment following
agreement with the EU-IMF, prime minister Enda Kenny said
- The board of Independent News and Media intends
to recommend to shareholders that they vote against the
re-election of Paul Connolly, one of two representatives of
Denis O'Brien on the INM board at its annual meeting on June 8.
- It will be "five years at least" before Irish Water is
fully established and incorporated into Bord Gais, the chief
executive of the semi-state body, John Mullins said.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Permanent TSB plans to cut its standard variable mortgage
rate by 0.25 percent within weeks.
- One of the country's most popular priests has had to
submit his media writings for clearance for over a year
- Rock star Bono joined two businessmen and a billionaire
Saudi prince on a yacht in the south of France as a
multi-million pound deal to sell one of the world's most famous
hotels was finalised, a London High court judge was told
IRISH EXAMINER
- Allied Irish Banks is to refund 3.1 million euros
in payment protection insurance premiums to 11,500 customers
after the bank uncovered a "breakdown in its verification
systems."
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.