These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has expressed full confidence in
Health Minister James Reilly despite being left in the dark
about the minister's appearance on a list of debt defaulters
- Orange Order and loyalist representatives were last night
planning to mount a judicial review on Wednesday to compel the
Parades Commission to change a ruling that a controversial
parade must pass a flashpoint area by 4pm on Thursday July 12
- The government has undertaken not to ratify the European
Stability Mechanism treaty pending the appeal by Independent TD
Thomas Pringle against the High Court's rejection of his claims
the treaty breaches the Irish constitution and EU law
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Thousands of customers of the Royal Bank of Scotland's
Irish unit Ulster Bank are in line for refunds and
compensation totalling millions of euros for a large range of
missed payments, charges and other losses
- Euro zone finance ministers have set next October as the
target date for taking a decision on the restructuring of
Ireland's bank debt
- State-owned Allied Irish Banks has been offered
as little as 50 cents in the euro for 500 million euros of UK
loans it is trying to sell to meet Central Bank-imposed
deleveraging deadlines
IRISH EXAMINER
- The founder of Irish charity Goal, John O'Shea, has
blocked a bid to suspend him, denying claims of bullying and
alleging there was a "concerted action" to remove him from his
post
