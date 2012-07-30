These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Thousands of supporters of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn
turned out in force on Sunday night for a rally that was
attended by senior figures in the Gaelic Athletic Association
- Aer Lingus and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways
have agreed a commercial partnership that will involve them
feeding traffic into each other's networks and sharing revenues
from those passengers
- Ulster Bank has settled a case with Dublin
property developer David Agar, in which he argued that the bank
had mis-sold him a number of complex derivative financial
products related to property loans
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The ethics watchdog of the International Olympics
Committee is investigating allegations of a betting scandal in
the Irish squad
- Growing numbers of Fine Gael ministers and members of
parliament believe there will not be legislation introduced on
abortion but that the regime will be regulated instead
- The "mood music" in Europe needs to change before Ireland
can borrow money at lower interest rates from markets, the head
of the National Treasury Management said
IRISH EXAMINER
- The holders of thousands of commercial mortgages and loans
may have overpaid millions of euro in interest because Bank of
Ireland does not automatically cut standing order payments when
interest rates fall
