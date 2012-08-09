These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Allied Irish Banks has admitted to sending incorrect statements to the Irish Credit Bureau detailing missed loan repayments relating to about 12,000 customers over a six-year period up to July 2012

- An analysis carried out by the revenue commissioners on the 2010 tax year shows the average effective tax paid by the highest earners increased from 5 percent in 2006 to its stated target of 30 percent four years later

- KBC Bank's application to have Treasury Holdings and 15 related companies wound up has been adjourned to later this month

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The number of hotel rooms being booked in Dublin continued to rise during the first half of the year as the market rebounded from its previous lows. Occupancy levels were up 1 point to 70 percent.

- Two Fine Gael deputies in Prime Minister Enda Kenny's own constituency on Wednesday joined the growing rebellion against the education minister's review of student grant rules

- Bust property speculators Brian and Mary Patricia O'Donnell lost all control over their 160 million euro ($198 million) office block in London's Canary Wharf, 15 Westferry, when Morgan Stanley this week appointed receivers

